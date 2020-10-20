First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) Shares Down 1.2%

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) traded down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.54 and last traded at $48.60. 51,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 140,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36.

