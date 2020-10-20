First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FSZ) Shares Down 1%

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FSZ) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.92 and last traded at $53.92. Approximately 5,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 8,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49.

