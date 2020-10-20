iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.29 and last traded at $27.46. Approximately 105,317 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 102,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.