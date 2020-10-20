First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF) dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.87. Approximately 939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 17,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88.

