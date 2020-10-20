First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.90 and last traded at $42.13. 26,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 88,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.