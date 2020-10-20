First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) Trading Down 1.4%

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) were down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.27 and last traded at $49.27. Approximately 2,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57.

