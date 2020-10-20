iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.83 and last traded at $77.39. 18,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 59,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.96.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.