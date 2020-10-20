Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Rises By 17.7%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,078,800 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 4,316,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25,394.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNMRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRF opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Snam has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

