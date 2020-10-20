Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Short Interest Down 12.4% in September

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,635 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,828 shares of company stock valued at $130,449. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.56. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

