Short Interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expands By 17.7%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 3.56. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $199.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.67 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

