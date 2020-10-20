Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 885,100 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.68. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 24,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $601,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,064,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,373,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 126,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,395 in the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 80.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,428,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 638,519 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 133.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 358,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 204,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 164.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 76,429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 20.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 69,549 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 580.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.