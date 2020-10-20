Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $151.14 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.15. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $2,180,742.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at $19,529,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $752,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.04.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

