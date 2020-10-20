PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 318,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $148,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in PS Business Parks by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in PS Business Parks by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after buying an additional 75,911 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of PSB opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $192.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day moving average is $128.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.35.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. Analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

