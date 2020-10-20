Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) Short Interest Down 12.4% in September

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 41,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

GEF.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

NYSE:GEF.B opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. Greif has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

