PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

PCM opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. PCM Fund has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 114,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 172,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

