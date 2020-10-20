PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
PCM opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. PCM Fund has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%.
PCM Fund Company Profile
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
