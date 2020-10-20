AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

In other news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $182,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 497,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,433,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 332,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,191,717.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,868 shares of company stock worth $650,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 40.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 113.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

