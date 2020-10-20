Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Rises By 17.8%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $457,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 101,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:FTC opened at $87.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.01. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $89.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.