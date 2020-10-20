Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VFF. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Village Farms International stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 2.29. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.