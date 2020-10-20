China Merchants Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,638,500 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 19,210,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,561.3 days.

Shares of CICHF stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. China Merchants Bank has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $0.91.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

