Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOAN. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.57. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 60.94%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th.

In other news, CEO Assaf Ran purchased 7,500 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOAN. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 623.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 115,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 99,264 shares during the period. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.