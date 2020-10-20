Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Down 12.4% in September

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 884,500 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 525,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 7.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $42,098.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,847.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,223.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,762 shares of company stock valued at $434,333. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,003,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 129,451 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,396.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 622,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61,044.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 502,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

