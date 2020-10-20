Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 313,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,693.0 days.

Shares of HDALF opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.26. Haidilao International has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Haidilao International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

