CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Update

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $126,871.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 37,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CXW. ValuEngine cut CoreCivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.11. CoreCivic has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $17.90.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 7.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

