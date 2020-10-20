Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Down 12.4% in September

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 301,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in ENI by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ENI by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

E stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.75. ENI has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. On average, research analysts expect that ENI will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.