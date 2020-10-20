Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) to Hold

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

IMBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.65. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imperial Brands (IMBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.