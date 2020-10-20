The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GYST opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The Graystone has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

The Graystone Company Profile

The Graystone Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and developing mining properties. The company is involved in acquiring and developing gold, silver, precious metals and gems, and other mineral properties with proven and/or probable reserves in Peru. It owns 1,600 hectares of properties.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Graystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Graystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.4%
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.4%
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Shares Up 0.2%
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Shares Up 0.2%
Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. Rises By 17.7%
Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. Rises By 17.7%
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Short Interest Down 12.4% in September
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Short Interest Down 12.4% in September
Short Interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Expands By 17.7%
Short Interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Expands By 17.7%
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report