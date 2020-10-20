The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
GYST opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The Graystone has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
The Graystone Company Profile
