The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GYST opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The Graystone has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

The Graystone Company Profile

The Graystone Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and developing mining properties. The company is involved in acquiring and developing gold, silver, precious metals and gems, and other mineral properties with proven and/or probable reserves in Peru. It owns 1,600 hectares of properties.

