Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Update

Oct 20th, 2020

Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 664.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKFKF opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

