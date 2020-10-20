KE (NYSE:BEKE) vs. RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Financial Contrast

KE (NYSE:BEKE) and RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of RE/MAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of RE/MAX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for KE and RE/MAX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 0 1 1 0 2.50 RE/MAX 0 1 3 0 2.75

KE presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.19%. RE/MAX has a consensus target price of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.06%. Given RE/MAX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RE/MAX is more favorable than KE.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KE and RE/MAX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RE/MAX $282.29 million 2.29 $25.04 million $1.93 18.45

RE/MAX has higher revenue and earnings than KE.

Profitability

This table compares KE and RE/MAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE N/A N/A N/A RE/MAX 6.93% 39.78% 7.46%

Summary

RE/MAX beats KE on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc. operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

