ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $72.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ShockWave Medical traded as high as $79.50 and last traded at $78.54, with a volume of 1725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.22.

SWAV has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 33,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,666,483.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 968,943 shares of company stock worth $56,449,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

