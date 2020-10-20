Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) & Applied Science Products (NASDAQ:APLD) Critical Review

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) and Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Telenav has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Science Products has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Telenav and Applied Science Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenav -4.16% -5.57% -1.81% Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Telenav and Applied Science Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenav 0 1 1 0 2.50 Applied Science Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telenav currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.70%. Given Telenav’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Telenav is more favorable than Applied Science Products.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telenav and Applied Science Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenav $240.35 million 0.81 -$930,000.00 $0.06 68.83 Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Applied Science Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telenav.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Telenav shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Telenav shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Applied Science Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Science Products beats Telenav on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Telenav GPS, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Applied Science Products

Applied Science Products, Inc., through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment. The company principally offers the TriClean Pro, an air purification product that filters and destroys airborne contaminants, such as bacteria, viruses, allergens mold spores, and odors; and is used in hospitals, assisted living facilities, doctor's offices, athletic facilities, day care centers, hotels, and office buildings. Its products under development include air purification products, disinfection products, medical instrument sterilizers, flow control actuators, and medical waste disinfection products. The company was formerly known as Flight Safety Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Science Products, Inc. in December 2009. Applied Science Products, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

