-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.73). ION Geophysical posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million.

IO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ION Geophysical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

IO opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.98. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ION Geophysical in the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ION Geophysical by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in ION Geophysical by 12.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ION Geophysical by 11.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

Read More: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.