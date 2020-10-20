Analyzing Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Bluegreen Vacations (NASDAQ:BVHBB)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

39.7% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Provident Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.45%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 17.82% 7.45% 0.95% Bluegreen Vacations -4.60% -1.25% -0.44%

Risk and Volatility

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $55.65 million 2.89 $10.81 million N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.22 $17.69 million N/A N/A

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Bluegreen Vacations on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.