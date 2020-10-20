Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Sailpoint Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,153.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $900,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,225,387.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $553,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,400 shares of company stock worth $3,806,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,188,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 387,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,162,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

