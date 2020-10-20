Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

ABCB stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.