Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,949 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,255.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.