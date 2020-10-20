CoStar Group (CSGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $836.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a current ratio of 14.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $843.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $734.69. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $939.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.96 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $850.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $820.67.

In related news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

