IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Short Interest Up 17.9% in September

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 687,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 582,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
IDYA opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $380.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $19.97.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). Analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Wedbush started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
