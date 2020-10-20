IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Short Interest Up 17.9% in September

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 687,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 582,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

IDYA opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $380.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). Analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Wedbush started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

