Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PPBI stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

