Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) a €15.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAF-HOLLAND currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.28 ($9.75).

ETR SFQ opened at €7.77 ($9.14) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.64. SAF-HOLLAND has a 12-month low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 12-month high of €7.92 ($9.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.70. The company has a market cap of $352.71 million and a P/E ratio of 54.34.

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Analyst Recommendations for SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ)

