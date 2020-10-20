Trustmark (TRMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Trustmark to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.25 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.05. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $35.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

