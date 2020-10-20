Short Interest in Cosmos Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:COSM) Drops By 12.5%

Cosmos Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:COSM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of COSM stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. Cosmos has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.50.

Get Cosmos alerts:

In related news, CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $54,510.00.

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, imports, exports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical and wellness products for human use primarily in the European Union. It offers branded pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company provides its products to wholesale drug distributors, and wholesalers and retail healthcare providers.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.