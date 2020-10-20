DexCom (DXCM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. DexCom has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DexCom to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $397.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $396.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom has a 12-month low of $145.23 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.51, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.79.

In other DexCom news, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,886 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $5,132,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.31, for a total value of $654,211.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at $21,998,773.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,918 shares of company stock worth $20,517,856 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.70.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

