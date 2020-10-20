Sequans Communications (SQNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Sequans Communications to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Sequans Communications has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, analysts expect Sequans Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

