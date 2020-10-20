Flushing Financial (FFIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $329.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on FFIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

