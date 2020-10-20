Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) vs. Simlatus (NYSE:SIML) Financial Review

Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simlatus and Motorola Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simlatus $120,000.00 6.87 -$52.41 million N/A N/A Motorola Solutions $7.89 billion 3.66 $868.00 million $7.44 22.87

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Simlatus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Simlatus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Simlatus and Motorola Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simlatus 0 0 0 0 N/A Motorola Solutions 1 3 12 0 2.69

Motorola Solutions has a consensus price target of $141.54, suggesting a potential downside of 16.82%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than Simlatus.

Risk and Volatility

Simlatus has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Simlatus and Motorola Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simlatus N/A N/A -74,389.66% Motorola Solutions 11.03% -145.69% 12.15%

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Simlatus on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simlatus Company Profile

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it manufactures and sells cold-water/alcohol CBD extraction systems for medical grade CBD utilization, as well as climate controlled grow containers for government food-safety programs, and commercial and medical grade CBD. Simlatus Corporation is based in Grass Valley, California.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Its products include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, accessories, software features, and upgrades; video cameras; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Services segment provides repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services; and public safety and enterprise command center software suite, unified communications applications, and video software solutions. It serves for government, public safety, and commercial communication networks. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

