Comparing Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) & FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 5.24, suggesting that its share price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FitLife Brands and Exactus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FitLife Brands and Exactus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $19.50 million 0.79 $2.70 million N/A N/A Exactus $350,000.00 7.60 -$9.69 million N/A N/A

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 12.85% 56.33% 28.77% Exactus -749.90% -349.47% -130.69%

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Exactus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritionals, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements. The company markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through various retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

