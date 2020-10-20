Financial Review: Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA) & Its Rivals

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MDNA) is one of 716 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Medicenna Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Medicenna Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicenna Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Medicenna Therapeutics Competitors 7322 19973 37899 1527 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 38.67%. Given Medicenna Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medicenna Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Medicenna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicenna Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -44.09% -40.33% Medicenna Therapeutics Competitors -3,169.92% -184.54% -30.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -$6.22 million -19.68 Medicenna Therapeutics Competitors $1.96 billion $234.77 million -1.69

Medicenna Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Medicenna Therapeutics. Medicenna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medicenna Therapeutics competitors beat Medicenna Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors. The company also develops MDNA57 for solid tumors and non-malignant cells of the tumor micro-environment; MDNA109, an IL-2 agonist to treat cancer immunotherapies; MDNA209, an IL-2 antagonist for autoimmune diseases; MDNA413, a dual IL-4/IL-13 antagonist for the treatment of solid tumors, atopic dermatitis, asthma, and fibrosis; and MDNA132, an IL-13 agonist to treat solid tumors and IL 13Ralpha2 chimeric antigen receptor T cell. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.