Critical Review: Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) and Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) and Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Flotek Industries and Flexible Solutions International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flotek Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Flexible Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Flotek Industries and Flexible Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flotek Industries -178.19% -29.06% -23.02% Flexible Solutions International 11.74% 15.50% 9.91%

Risk and Volatility

Flotek Industries has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flexible Solutions International has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Flotek Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Flexible Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Flotek Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Flexible Solutions International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flotek Industries and Flexible Solutions International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flotek Industries $119.35 million 1.67 -$32.28 million N/A N/A Flexible Solutions International $27.44 million 1.14 $1.91 million $0.16 15.94

Flexible Solutions International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flotek Industries.

Summary

Flexible Solutions International beats Flotek Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc. provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names. It is also involved in the construction and management of automated material handling facilities; and management of loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The company serves integrated oil and natural gas, oilfield service, independent oil and natural gas, pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and national and state-owned oil companies. It sells its products directly through its sales force and contractual agency arrangements, as well as through third party agents. Flotek Industries, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers. The company offers thermal polyaspartates (TPAs) for oilfields to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. It also provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; and TPAs as additives for household laundry detergents, consumer care products, and pesticides. In addition, the company offers nitrogen conservation products for agriculture that slow down nitrogen loss from fields. Further, it provides HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. The company is headquartered in Taber, Canada.

