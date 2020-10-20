JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) and Global Capital Partners (NYSE:GCPL) Financial Analysis

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get JMP Group alerts:

6.7% of JMP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of JMP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares JMP Group and Global Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMP Group -26.38% 0.39% 0.11% Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

JMP Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Capital Partners has a beta of 4.97, meaning that its share price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for JMP Group and Global Capital Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

JMP Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.45%. Given JMP Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe JMP Group is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JMP Group and Global Capital Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMP Group $100.08 million 0.49 -$6.55 million ($0.04) -62.75 Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Capital Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JMP Group.

Summary

JMP Group beats Global Capital Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services. The company is also involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, it engages in investing in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company also provides investment advisory services to business development companies. It serves corporates, institutional clients and investors, and high net-worth individuals. JMP Group LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Global Capital Partners Company Profile

Global Capital Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger or acquisition candidate. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Global Capital Securities Corporation, operated as a broker-dealer. Global Capital Partners Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.