Analyzing Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) & Centennial Specialty Foods (NASDAQ:CHLE)

Centennial Specialty Foods (OTCMKTS:CHLE) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Centennial Specialty Foods alerts:

58.0% of Kraft Heinz shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Centennial Specialty Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Kraft Heinz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Centennial Specialty Foods and Kraft Heinz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Specialty Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Kraft Heinz 2 10 7 0 2.26

Kraft Heinz has a consensus target price of $34.37, indicating a potential upside of 8.25%. Given Kraft Heinz’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kraft Heinz is more favorable than Centennial Specialty Foods.

Risk and Volatility

Centennial Specialty Foods has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kraft Heinz has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Specialty Foods and Kraft Heinz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Specialty Foods N/A N/A N/A Kraft Heinz -0.76% 6.68% 3.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centennial Specialty Foods and Kraft Heinz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Specialty Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kraft Heinz $24.98 billion 1.55 $1.94 billion $2.85 11.14

Kraft Heinz has higher revenue and earnings than Centennial Specialty Foods.

Summary

Kraft Heinz beats Centennial Specialty Foods on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centennial Specialty Foods Company Profile

Centennial Specialty Foods Corp. markets, sells, and distributes branded ethnic Southwestern sauces and food products in Colorado. It offers green chile sauces, and chili con carne or chili products. The company's sauces and chili products come in varieties with pork, chicken, beef, and no meat. Its Ellis products include refried beans, tamale products, chili products, bean products, and Ellis burrito sauce. The company sells its products through grocery stores, superstores, and club stores primarily in Colorado, Arizona, and California. Centennial Specialty Foods Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to convenience stores, drug stores, value stores, bakeries, pharmacies, mass merchants, club stores, foodservice distributors and institutions, including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, health care facilities, and certain government agencies, as well as to chain, wholesale, cooperative, and independent grocery accounts. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Specialty Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Specialty Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.